Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBHD. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,817.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBHD opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

