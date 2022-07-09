Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 6,441 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

