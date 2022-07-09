Tiger King (TKING) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01448693 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

