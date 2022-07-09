thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €5.45 ($5.68) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($28.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.27.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

