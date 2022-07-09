Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,157 ($14.01). 721,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 856,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,076 ($13.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,243.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.90.
About Thungela Resources (LON:TGA)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.