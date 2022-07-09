Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,157 ($14.01). 721,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 856,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,076 ($13.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,243.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.90.

About Thungela Resources (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

