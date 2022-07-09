Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $107.96 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,292 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $107,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $154.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

