Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 2,604,138 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.72% of Annaly Capital Management worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 135,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.