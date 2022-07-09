Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $279.49 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $279.49 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00092365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00260261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

