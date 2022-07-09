The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWGAY. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

