The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

