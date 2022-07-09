The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,186 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.