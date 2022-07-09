TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.03. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,414,930 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $509.52 million, a P/E ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

