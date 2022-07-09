Terra Price Tops $2.26 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00010492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $287.61 million and approximately $107.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.