Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $48.04 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $48.04 million and $1.59 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.