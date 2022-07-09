TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $86.21 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.