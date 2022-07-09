TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.69 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

