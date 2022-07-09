TAP Consulting LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $234.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

