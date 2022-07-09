TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 16,267 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

