TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $81.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

