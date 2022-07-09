TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

