TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 21,679 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 223,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 454,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

