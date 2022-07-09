TAP Consulting LLC Buys 48,683 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2,036.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

