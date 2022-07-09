TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 3,947 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

