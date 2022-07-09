Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. 266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCF)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

