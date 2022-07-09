Swarm Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $382,629.81 and approximately $304.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

