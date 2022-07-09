Superior Plus Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.01.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at C$408,893,890.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

