Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

TSE SPB opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.01.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19. Insiders purchased a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

