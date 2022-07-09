SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.47.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

