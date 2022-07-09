Suncoast Equity Management Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 4.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

