Suncoast Equity Management Has $526,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

