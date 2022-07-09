Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,594 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Adobe worth $753,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.06.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
