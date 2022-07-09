Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 157,916 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 157,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $659,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 3,115,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

