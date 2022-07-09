Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $479.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of NextEra Energy worth $479,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 5,707,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.