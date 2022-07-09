Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $358,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 935,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

