Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 74,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 6,589,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

