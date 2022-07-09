Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 291 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $185.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

