Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.63. 2,024,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

