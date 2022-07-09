Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 11,762,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.
Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
