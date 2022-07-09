Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 11,762,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.