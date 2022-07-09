Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

