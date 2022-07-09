Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 25,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.