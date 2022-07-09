StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$349,053.80 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$349,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$698,107.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$345,910.40.

On Wednesday, June 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$371,051.40.

On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$350,760.00.

On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.92 per share, with a total value of C$367,033.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20.

SVI stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during midday trading on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49.

SVI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

