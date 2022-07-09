StockNews.com Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

