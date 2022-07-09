StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ENZ opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 120,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 178,100 shares of company stock worth $392,099. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

