StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

