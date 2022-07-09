StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 51job by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 198,519 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of 51job by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,974,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

