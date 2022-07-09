Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (AIZ, AMC, AYI, BHP, BUR, BURL, FC, FE, HDSN, MGRC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 9th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Assurant Inc alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.