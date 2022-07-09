Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (AIZ, AMC, AYI, BHP, BUR, BURL, FC, FE, HDSN, MGRC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 9th:
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
