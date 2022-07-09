Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Up 4.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 528,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,789,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

