SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 151,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 234.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

MDYG stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

