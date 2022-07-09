SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $7,424,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

