SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

